Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $97.52 on Monday, hitting $1,328.20. The company had a trading volume of 327,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,574.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,876.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,883.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

