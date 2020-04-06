Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Shares of V traded up $13.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395,340. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

