Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMFC shares. National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

NYSE:NMFC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. 36,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,363. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.37%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.09%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

