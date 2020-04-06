Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $11.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.85. The company had a trading volume of 377,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.84.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

