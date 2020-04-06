Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.34. 613,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.