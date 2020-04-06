Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Westrock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. 136,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,187. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

