Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $101.89 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 918,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,886,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 11.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,866 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,475,000 after buying an additional 494,292 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,953,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after buying an additional 299,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,701,000 after buying an additional 318,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.89. 8,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,714. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.