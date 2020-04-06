Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $336,000 in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

WTRG stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.31. 37,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,878. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

