Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 207,493 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 530,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 190,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,383,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

