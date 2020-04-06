Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,529 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in General Motors by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.17. 8,873,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,897,084. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

