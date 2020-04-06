Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $20.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.05. The stock had a trading volume of 990,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.