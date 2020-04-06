Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,788 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $163.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.