Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,877 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,306,000 after buying an additional 2,027,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,850,330. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

