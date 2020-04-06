Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,198 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 93,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,066. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

