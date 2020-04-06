Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,870,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,881,000 after buying an additional 403,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after buying an additional 1,015,403 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 1,410,112 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,408,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 856,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

