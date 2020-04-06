Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.11. 21,190,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,795,784. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

