Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,679 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Total by 842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after buying an additional 424,948 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TOT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,553,941 shares of company stock worth $8,277,124 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. 2,016,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

