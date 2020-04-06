Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. 103,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

