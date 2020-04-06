Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after buying an additional 1,673,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,723,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,974. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.