Franchise Group (FRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 27th

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.