Friendz Price Up 12.3% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, HitBTC and BitMart. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $420,531.88 and $52,621.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,739,281 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

