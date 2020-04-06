Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FJTSY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.