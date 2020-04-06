G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded G4S/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded G4S/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

GFSZY opened at $4.50 on Thursday. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

