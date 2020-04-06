GameCredits Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Coinrail and Livecoin. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $24,545.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00605977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007493 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000281 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, BitBay, HitBTC, Coinrail and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

