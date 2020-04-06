GameStop (NYSE:GME) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.33.

NYSE GME opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $11,016,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

