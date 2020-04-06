Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,136,000 after acquiring an additional 292,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,791,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after buying an additional 880,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,325. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 50,777 shares worth $2,246,631. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Nomura raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

