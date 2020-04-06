GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get GasLog alerts:

NYSE GLOG opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $17.20.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 359,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 159,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.