GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.28 ($28.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.83 ($0.97) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €20.22 ($23.51). 418,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.51. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

