GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

