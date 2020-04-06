Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GOVX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Geovax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9,500.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Get Geovax Labs alerts:

Geovax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

Featured Article: Inflation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geovax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geovax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.