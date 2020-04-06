Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) vs. Opes Acquisition (NYSE:OPES) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opes Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Opes Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 2.41 $43.38 million N/A N/A Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Opes Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and Opes Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Opes Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 39.60% 12.85% 6.78% Opes Acquisition N/A 28.34% 1.26%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Opes Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Opes Acquisition Company Profile

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

