Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €265.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €268.47 ($312.18).

Shares of ADS opened at €196.35 ($228.31) on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €232.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €271.37.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

