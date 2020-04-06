Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €32.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €32.00 ($37.21) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UTDI. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.78 ($42.77).

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €1.76 ($2.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €28.49 ($33.13). The company had a trading volume of 437,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of €37.25 ($43.31). The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.00.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

