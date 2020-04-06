Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Investec cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.