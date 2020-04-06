Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $214.00 at Piper Sandler

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $214.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.68.

GS stock traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.94. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

