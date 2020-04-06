Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Derwent London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DWVYF opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.