Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBDC. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 103.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,870,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,881,000 after purchasing an additional 403,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,403 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,112 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,408,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 856,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

