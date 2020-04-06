Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.60-3.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.60-3.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $36.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBX. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.