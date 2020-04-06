Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $492.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$15.26 and a 52-week high of C$28.88.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.87 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 81,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,116,400.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

