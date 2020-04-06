Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

HALL stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

