Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €16.00 by Independent Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.00 ($25.58).

ETR HHFA traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €11.94 ($13.88). 168,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.04 and its 200-day moving average is €21.96. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a twelve month low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a twelve month high of €25.38 ($29.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

