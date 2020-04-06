Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.