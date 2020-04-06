Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

HIG traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 233,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,241. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

