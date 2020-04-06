Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.13. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 18,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,567.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $56,854.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,999 shares of company stock worth $275,168 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

