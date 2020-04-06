Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $204.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,014,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 400,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

