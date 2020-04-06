HBZ coin (HBZ) Achieves Market Cap of $227,974.82

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $227,974.82 and approximately $21,492.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Mercatox and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

