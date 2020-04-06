Head-To-Head Review: Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) & Jumia Technologies (NASDAQ:JMIA)

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ruhnn alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ruhnn and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 1 5 2 0 2.13

Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 628.13%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ruhnn and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn $162.93 million 2.15 -$10.91 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $179.66 million 1.10 -$253.89 million ($4.02) -0.64

Ruhnn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn -7.29% -9.32% -6.24% Jumia Technologies -141.32% -115.38% -73.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Ruhnn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.