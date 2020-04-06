Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.