Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

HTGC traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 604,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $789.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 50.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

