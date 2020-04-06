Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti dropped their price target on Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heska by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Heska by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heska by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

